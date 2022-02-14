China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

