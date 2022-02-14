Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 935,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

