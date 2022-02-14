Chartist Inc. CA Sells 2,923 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chartist Inc. CA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 14.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.54. 18,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.60 and its 200-day moving average is $254.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $210.50 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

