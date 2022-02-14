Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.05. 218,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,545. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

