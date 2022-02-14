Charter Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $47.08. 146,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

