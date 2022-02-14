Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

