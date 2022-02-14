Charter Trust Co. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 273.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 131,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

