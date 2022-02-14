Charter Trust Co. Buys 16,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 122,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

