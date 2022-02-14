Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,279. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

