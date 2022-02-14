Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $83,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHNG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,652. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

