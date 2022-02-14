CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share of $3.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 752.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $14.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,227. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

