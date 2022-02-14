Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

