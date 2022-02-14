Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,045.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,231.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3,342.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

