Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

