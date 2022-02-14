Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,256,000 after buying an additional 1,450,663 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,559,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 506,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 176,942 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.