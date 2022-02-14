Certified Advisory Corp Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

