Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 6,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after buying an additional 263,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

