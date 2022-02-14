Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

