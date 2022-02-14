Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $93.02 million and $401,591.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,651,309 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

