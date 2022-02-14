Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.26).

Several brokerages have commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON CNA traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77.52 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 24,591,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,935,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

