Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

