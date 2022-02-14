Centiva Capital LP Takes $5.83 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $16,538,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,692,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,250,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LEGA opened at $9.71 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

