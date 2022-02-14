Centiva Capital LP Invests $3.61 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 368,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,005,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSEV opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.13.
