Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.56

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$19.90, with a volume of 4406696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30. Insiders acquired 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.