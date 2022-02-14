Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,362 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

