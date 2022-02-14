Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Holdings Decreased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,230 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises about 3.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 3,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

