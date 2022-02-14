Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CLS stock remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 555,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

