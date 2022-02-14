Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Cedar Fair worth $229,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

