CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $56,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after buying an additional 432,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.