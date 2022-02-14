CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 67.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in CBRE Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,183,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 551.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CBRE Group by 750.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

