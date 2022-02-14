Caxton Corp Increases Stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the quarter. SCYNEXIS accounts for approximately 6.7% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caxton Corp owned 6.74% of SCYNEXIS worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,324. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

