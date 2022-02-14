Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
TRUE stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05.
TrueCar Profile
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.