Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $330.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

