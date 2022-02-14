Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

FIXX opened at $3.76 on Monday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

