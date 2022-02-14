Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 92,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,143,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

