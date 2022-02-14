Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.