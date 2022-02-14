Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 4,730 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth $211,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.