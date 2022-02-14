Cavalry Management Group LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $25,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:VNT opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.