Cavalry Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cavalry Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,009 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for about 1.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $230,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $167.12 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.95.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

