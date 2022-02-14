Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 226,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,226,000. QUALCOMM comprises 2.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

