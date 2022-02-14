Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $85.58 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 7.5% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of TransDigm Group worth $85,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $635.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,083. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.