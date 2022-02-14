Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,032,000.

NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

