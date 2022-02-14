Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.24% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 294,079 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

IPVF opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

