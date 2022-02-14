Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 435,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 24.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $231,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIII opened at $9.79 on Monday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

