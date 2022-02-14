Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.24% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 245.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 294,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

