Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,860 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPDI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

