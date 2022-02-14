Castellan Group Sells 1,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castellan Group cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

HON stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

