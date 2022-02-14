Castellan Group Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castellan Group reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,591,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

