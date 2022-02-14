Castellan Group Raises Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LSI opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.