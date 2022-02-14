Castellan Group Has $1.43 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Castellan Group decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

