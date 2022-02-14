Castellan Group Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 81.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,813.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $212.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.